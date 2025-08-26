New Delhi [India], August 26 (ANI): The All India Football Federation (AIFF) held a meeting with Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) on Monday, where both organisations agreed to submit a joint proposal to the Supreme Court on Thursday, August 28, regarding the 2025-26 Indian Super League (ISL) season.

"Both parties approached the discussions in a constructive and positive spirit and expressed confidence in arriving at a mutually agreed proposal that will ensure the continued development and progress of football in India," the AIFF said in a statement.

"The joint proposal will be submitted before the Hon'ble Supreme Court on August 28. The parties will make no further comments while the matter is sub judice," the statement added.

Earlier this month, the AIFF said it had received a joint letter from 11 ISL clubs urging that the Supreme Court be apprised of the uncertainty over the league's future.

According to the AIFF, the letter was received on August 8, after which the federation responded on August 13, requesting a meeting between the legal counsels of the clubs and the federation to discuss the matter and decide on the next steps.

The development comes amid concerns from stakeholders over the stability of India's top-tier football league.

The AIFF also convened a meeting with ISL clubs in New Delhi, according to its website. The meeting was chaired by AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey and attended by club CEOs from 13 clubs, FSDL representatives, and AIFF officials, including Vice President N A Haris, Treasurer Kipa Ajay, Finance Committee Chairperson Menla Ethenpa, and League Committee Chairperson Lalnghinglova Hmar.

At the meeting, the AIFF reassured clubs that the league would be held in India as usual. The federation suggested that the Super Cup be organised before the ISL season begins, allowing all clubs to finish the 2025-26 season by May 31, in line with AFC competition requirements.

"Football is a matter of national interest. Individuals may change, but the game must go on. Given the pre-season requirements and the tight calendar, the Super Cup is expected to take place before the ISL to provide clubs with six to eight weeks of pre-season," AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey said. (ANI)

