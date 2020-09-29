Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea, Carabao Cup 2020-21 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online in IST: Jose Mourinho and Frank Lampard have not had the best of starts in the English Premier League and the pressure will mount further on either of the two when these London clubs clash in EFL Cup tonight. The fixtures are coming thick and fast for the English clubs which is bound to test their squad depth. Both the teams come into the game on the back of dropped points and with the VAR controversy surrounding English football at the moment, tonight’s fixture could well have flashpoints. Both these clubs have invested well in the summer and it is time to get the right results on the pitch. TOT vs CHE Dream11 Prediction in EFL Cup 2020–21: Tips to Pick Best Team for Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Carabao Cup Football Match.

The unavailability of Son Heung-Min due to a hamstring injury is a massive blow to Jose Mourinho and he joins the likes of Japhet Tanganga and Gareth Bale on the sidelines. Dele Alli has lost Jose Mourinho’s trust at the club but will start tonight along with Steven Bergwijn, who replaces Harry Kane. Sergio Reguilon should make his first start for his new club and it will be interesting to see how he features at left-back.

Olivier Giroud will come into the Chelsea starting eleven in place of Timo Werner while Callum Hudson-Odoi and Mason Mount start out wide. Ross Barkley, whose time on the pitch has been curtailed due to the arrival of new players, gets to start as a playmaker. Ben Chilwell makes his full debut for the Blues tonight and will aid their attacking play. Jorginho, who has had a torrid start to the season, retains his place.

When is Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea, Carabao Cup 2020-21 Round of 16 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue Details

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea round of 16 match in Carabao Cup 2020-21 will be played at the Tottenham Stadium in London. The match will take place on September 30 (Tuesday midnight) and is scheduled to be played at 12:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast of Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea, Carabao Cup 2020-21 Round of 16 Football Match in India?

Fans in India can follow the Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea round of 16 clash on MTV, MTV HD+, VHA and VH1 HD channels. Fans need to tune into these channels to catch the match live on television sets.

How to Watch the Free Live Streaming Online and Football Score Updates of Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea, Carabao Cup 2020-21 Round of 16 Football Match?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea EFL Cup 2020-21 match will also be live on online platforms. JIO subscribers can live stream the Carabao Cup third round match on JIO TV, which is the official online TV app of JIO. Chelsea have defeated Tottenham Hotspur in each of their last four meetings but Jose Mourinho is a master of knock-out football. Expect the home side to secure a narrow win over their city rivals.

