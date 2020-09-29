Tottenham Hotspur will host Chelsea in the upcoming fixture of the League Cup or Carabao Cup 2020-21 on Tuesday (September 29). Both the sides didn’t enjoy a great time lately and will be determined to get a win on the board. A VAR drama denied Tottenham’s victory against Newcastle United as the match ended in a 1-1 draw. On the other hand, Chelsea put up a horrible show against West Bromwich Albion where they were 0-3 down at half-way mark. Nevertheless, Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham and Callum Hudson-Odoi rescued the Blues and the encounter ended in a draw. For fans of Dream11 fantasy game, here are some tips and team suggestions so you can build a strong team for the TOT vs CHE clash in EFL Cup 2020-21. Kai Havertz Transfer News Update.

With the crucial Europa League play-off tie against Maccabi Haifa just two days away, Tottenham might not give so much importance to the game and rest their key players. The likes of Son Heung-min, Gareth Bale and Japhet Tanganga are injured and aren’t likely to feature in the upcoming contest. For Chelsea, Ben Chilwell is likely to make a start and must make full use of the opportunity. Speaking of history, the two footballing giants have locked horns 166 times so far with Chelsea dominating the head-to-head record with 72 wins. 50 games went in Tottenham’s favour while 40 matches ended in a tie. Chelsea Ready to Challenge Liverpool, Manchester City in Premier League 2020–21 Season, Says Mason Mount.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea United, EFL Cup 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Joe Hart (TOT) will be the ideal for goalkeeper in your fantasy team.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea United, EFL Cup 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – This game could be a high-scoring affair, and that is why selecting three defenders will be beneficial. The defenders in your team must be Cesar Azpilicueta (CHE), Ben Chilwell (CHE) and Mateo Kovacic (CHE).

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea United, EFL Cup 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – You can select up to five midfielders and in this match selecting the maximum number of midfielders is a good option. The midfielders in your team must be Dele Alli (TOT), Steven Bergwijn (TOT), Mason Mount (CHE), Ross Barkley (CHE), Kai Havertz (CHE).

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea United, EFL Cup 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – The remaining two slots in your team should be filled by forwards Harry Kane (TOT) and Tammy Abraham (CHE).

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea United, EFL Cup 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Joe Hart (TOT), Cesar Azpilicueta (CHE), Ben Chilwell (CHE), Mateo Kovacic (CHE), Dele Alli (TOT), Steven Bergwijn (TOT), Mason Mount (CHE), Ross Barkley (CHE), Kai Havertz (CHE), Harry Kane (TOT), Tammy Abraham (CHE).

Mason Mount (CHE) can be picked as the captain of your team while Harry Kane (TOT) can be chosen as vice-captain.

