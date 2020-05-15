Turkish Footballer Cevher Toktas Admits Killing His Five Year Old Son Kasim, Confesses Crime to Police After 11 Days

Cevher Toktas Admits Killings His Five Year Old Son Kasim (Photo Credits: Facebook)

The world has been already suffering a lot due to COVID 19 crisis and by now the deadly disease has claimed way too many lives across the globe. Now amid these gloomy times, here’s another piece of news that comes in as nothing short of a disappointment. Turkish footballer named Cevher Toktas has killed his five-year-old son who was hospitalised with suspicion of being affected due to coronavirus. The kid was however tested negative and the police also did not suspect of a foul play. It was only after suffering from remorse that the footballer admits to the heinous crime and the reason he cited for killing his boy was that he did not love him. Turkish Super Lig to Resume on June 12 and Conclude on July 26.

Several news outlets said that the footballer pressed the pillow against his son’s face when the two were alone in the room in the hospital. Only after the boy stopped moving, did he lift the pillow. He then called out to the doctors and informed about his son’s getting deteriorated. “After he stopped moving, I lifted the pillow,” he reportedly said. “Then I yelled for doctors to help to draw any suspicions away from me. I don’t have any mental issues,” he reportedly insisted to authorities.

The doctors took the boy to the ICU and tried saving the boy. But sadly Kasim was declared dead and a couple of hours later. The reports also said that the boy was exhumed. The footballer represented top-tier Turkish football league, Super Lig. He played for the club between 2007 and 2009.