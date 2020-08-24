Several teams have had great campaigns in the Champions League over the years but none of them could achieve what Bayern Munich did on Sunday (August 23, 2020) in club football’s biggest competition. A team which looked down and out after the 5-1 defeat against Frankfurt in November last year, has turned their season around under new manager Hansi Flick to win yet another European crown. PSG 0–1 Bayern Munich, UCL 2019–20 Final Goal Video Highlights.

Bayern Munich defeated Paris Saint Germain in the finals of the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League courtesy of a goal from former PSG man Kingsley Coman. This was the Bavarians’ sixth triumph in the continental competition, getting them Level with Liverpool for six UCL titles, with only AC Milan (7) and Real Madrid (13), having won the tournament more times. PSG vs Bayern Munich, UCL Final: As it Happened.

With their 1-0 win over PSG in the summit clash at the Estadio da Luz Stadium in Lisbon, Hansi Flick’s Bayern Munich became the first team in the history of the competition to lift the title by winning every single match in the campaign (11 wins). A journey with started with a 3-0 victory over Red Star Belgrade in September 2019, ended with a narrow win over PSG in August, as the Bundesliga side were yet again crowned champions of Europe.

100% - FC Bayern München are the first side in European Cup/Champions League history to win 100% of their games in a single campaign en route to lifting the trophy (11 wins). Flawless. #PSGFCB #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/taT6pn23Ik — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 23, 2020

This is also the first time since Alex Fergusen's Manchester United in 2007/08 season, that any side has won the competition by remaining unbeaten throughout the campaign.

Along with winning every single game in UCL this season, Kingsley Coman’s strike in the final was Bayern’s 500th goal in the competition, joining only Real Madrid (567) and Barcelona (517) in the exclusive club. The Frenchman scored in the 59th minute of the game to lead the Bavarians to their first Champions League win since 2013.

Robert Lewandowski finished the season as the highest scorer in the competition with 15 goals as he fell two short of Cristiano Ronaldo's record of 17 strikes in a single Champions League campaign. This was also the Polish striker's first UCL trophy after he was on the losing side in 2013 when the Bavarians defeated Borussia Dortmund in the finals.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 24, 2020 08:29 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).