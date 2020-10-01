Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry is set to be reignited once again as Barcelona and Juventus are placed in the same group for the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League season. The draw for UCL 2020-21 Group Stage was held on October 1, 2020 (Thursday) in Geneva, Switzerland. This is for the first time that the two behemoths will meet each other in the group stages of the prestigious competition. Kevin de Bruyne, Manuel Neuer, Joshua Kimmic Walk Away With UCL Award 2019-20.

Following the competition of the qualifying round of YCL 2020-21, all the 32 teams are being divided into eight groups and fans are already licking their lips for a mouth-watering clash as Barcelona and Juventus have drawn tighter in Group G. This means that Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will face each other for the first time since the Portuguese star left Real Madrid.

Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid in 2018 when he decided to join Juventus for a record transfer fee which meant the end of an annual feature of Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo. However, after two years the rivalry is since again reignited and here are some of the reactions from the fans.

Piers Morgan

G For Goat

Ronaldo and Messi are both in Group G. G is for GOAT. We see what you did there UEFA #UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/aWxflMr1HU — Elon Mosque (@That_IjebuBadoo) October 1, 2020

Messi vs Ronaldo

Messi and Ronaldo when they see each other in the first game #UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/JK7OP38inQ — TantalizingThiago (@LFCHamza1) October 1, 2020

Rivalry

UEFA after rigging the draw to see Messi vs Ronaldo again#UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/oGUp89aVc5 — SR (@TotalMaestro) October 1, 2020

Reunited

GOAT's

They're about to face each other again. Retweet if you love to see this🐐🐐 #UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/zRkfaRHT4Q — Eli Kofi🖤🗡️ (@eli___k) October 1, 2020

The competition will be played in the traditional format instead of the new modified format which was temporarily placed last time around from the quarter-final stage onwards, due to the postponement of the tournament amid the coronavirus pandemic.

