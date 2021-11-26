The Champions League 2020-21 turned out to be quite a roller coaster ride for Juventus. As one may recall, Juventus had lost to Porto in both legs of the tournament and this did not go down well with Cristiano Ronaldo. The former Real Madrid player had an ugly exchange with his teammate Juan Cuadrado. These moments were revealed in the 'All or Nothing: Juventus' documentary. As one may recall, Porto had already registered a 2-1 win over Juventus in their home game. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts As Manchester United Secure Spot in UCL 2021-22 Round of 16.

When the team travelled to Juventus, the visitors were leading 1-0 with Sergio Olivera scoring from a penalty. This only means that Porto would walk away with an aggregate win of 3-1. Now as the team headed to the changing room, Ronaldo was baffled with the kind of performance that the team had put up on the field. He slammed the players for the performance and here is how the conversation panned out.

Ronaldo: "We have to work harder. What the f***! We didn't play at all! Nothing!"

Cuadrado: "Don't worry"

Ronaldo: "We played s***, always!"

Cuadrado: "You must be an example for everyone"

Ronaldo: "I'm included too. We have to tell each other the truth, we played s***. This is a Champions League match, we need to have personality."

Andrea Pirlo then jumped in and was heard asking both CR7 and Cuadrado to calm down.

Cristiano Ronaldo left for Manchester United earlier this year and has been blazing guns for the side. His former teammates Leonardo Bonucci had also criticised CR7 for quitting Juventus after the start of Serie A 2021-22.

