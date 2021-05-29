Manchester City will be aiming to lift their first major European crown under Pep Guardiola when they take on Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 finals at the Estadio do Dragao Stadium in Porto. After years of heartbreak, the Catalan manager’s side finally managed to secure themselves a place in the showpiece event and now will have their eyes set on adding the elusive trophy to their collection. So ahead of UCL 2020-21 final, we take a look at Manchester City’s predicted playing XI. Chelsea Injury Update: N'Golo Kante, Edouard Mendy Fit and Available For UEFA Champions League Final Against Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola has the majority of his players available for the clash with the only doubt being Ilkay Gundogan, who suffered an injury in the final fixture of the season. The German returned to training with the squad ahead of the final but had to leave the field after feeling discomfort in his thigh. However, the midfielder isn’t completely ruled out yet and his recovery could decide his participation against Chelsea.

Manchester City have faced Chelsea twice this season and have been on the losing end on both occasions. However, Pep Guardiola opted for a number of changes in those games, straying away from his preferred line-up and formation but the Catalan manager is expected to call upon his regular starters for the final.

Manchester City Squad For UCL 2020-21 Final Against Chelsea

Goalkeepers: Ederson, Zack Steffen, Scott Carson, James Trafford

Defenders: Benjamin Mendy, Aymeric Laporte, Joao Cancelo, Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Eric Garcia, John Stones, Nathan Ake, Aleks Zinchenko

Midfielders: Ilkay Gundogan, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Fernandinho

Forwards: Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden, Ferran Torres, Gabriel Jesus, Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling.

Manchester City Predicted Playing XI For UCL 2020-21 Final Against Chelsea

Man City Probable Line-Up: Ederson (GK), Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Joao Cancelo, Fernandinho, Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden, Riyal Mahrez, Kevin de Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 29, 2021 11:13 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).