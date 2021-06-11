The excitement soars with each passing hour as we near Euro 2020. The fans on social media have been tweeting and posting things about European Championship. The tournament was supposed to happen last year but owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the tournament could not be conducted. Cut to the present, the first match between Turkey and Italy is trending all over the Internet. In this article, we shall bring to you the FAQs for Euro 2020 which will cover the live streaming, online telecast details, schedule of the tournament and everything you need to know about the European Championship. We shall also bring to you the schedule of the EURO 2020 in PDF which you will be able to download for free. TUR vs ITA Dream11 Prediction in Euro 2020: Tips to Pick Best Team for Turkey vs Italy Football Match.

Time, Date for Euro 2020:

The first game of Euro 2020 will start on June 12, 2021, between Turkey and Italy at the Stadio Olimpico. The match tonight will begin at 12.30 am IST. We shall keep you posted about the match timings as and when the tournament progresses. Euro 2020 Schedule in IST, Free PDF Download: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details of Football Tournament.

Division of Teams:

So each team is divided into six categories - A, B, C, D, E, F, G. The teams will battle it out in the group stage and then will proceed for the round of 16. The four winning teams will qualify for the quarter-finals and then the semis which will lead us to the finals. In all, we shall have 51 matches including the finals. Click here for deets.

Venues for Euro 2020:

For the first time in the history of Euro 2020, the tournament will be hosted across 11 countries.

Schedule for Euro 2020

The first match as mentioned above starts on June 12. Here are the full details for the schedule of Euro 2020.

Winner of Euro 2016:

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal had won the previous edition of the European Championship. The team won against France with Eder's goal during the extra time.

The defending champions are placed in Group F with the likes of Hungary, France and Germany. This Group is known as the 'Group of Death' as big daddies like France and Germany sit in this slot.

