Villarreal on Thursday clinched their first major European trophy by defeating Manchester United in the UEFA Europa League 2020-21 final at the PGE Arena in Gdansk. It took a very long and memorable penalty shootout to separate these two sides after they ended 1-1 at the end of extra-time. Manchester United keeper David De Gea missed the decisive penalty, with his shot being saved by opposition counterpart Geronimo Rulli and that set up the La Liga side for a win. Villareal Edges Out Manchester United During Penalty Shoot-Out to Clinch Maiden Europa League 2020-21 Title, Watch Goal Highlights

Gerard Moreno had struck for the Yellow Submarines as early as in the 29th minute but Manchester United clawed their way back into the contest with Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani, equalising in the 55th minute. With this win, Unai Emery now has won a fourth Europa League trophy in his sixth final appearance in this competition while Ole Gunnar Solksjaer still has to wait for getting his hands on a trophy as Manchester United manager since taking over in 2019.

Here is how Twitter reacted to this epic final:

This Arsenal fan wasn't happy

Unai Emery has won every single Europa League final, except the one with Arsenal pic.twitter.com/J55AYXU8LW — Met. (@AFCMet) May 26, 2021

Netizens post funny video

Twitteratti find the Mourinho angle

Mourinho won for manchester united the Europa league final with a crippled bench. Ole G can't win even coffee cup with only Phil Jones injured. #OleOut pic.twitter.com/zkkOvpjZZa — Philosopher (@Wisdom_palour) May 26, 2021

Bruno Fernandes' performance didn't go unnoticed

Bruno Fernandes at 30 was playing in the Europa League final like #EuropaLeagueFinal pic.twitter.com/eMxL88qilk — Mentality Monsters (@parkthebus8989) May 26, 2021

Mourinho masterplan?

Mourinho loaned Juan Foyth to Villarreal to beat his old club Manchester United in the Europa League final so he is still the last United manager to win a trophy Jose Mourinho, he’s done it again pic.twitter.com/GXdcy67gCa — Kanefromthelane #ENICOut (@kanefromthelane) May 26, 2021

Celebrations galore

I really like words. They’re great. But images, like these......wow. Sound on loud please #Villarreal #UnaiAgain https://t.co/WItO1cN3N4 — Graham Hunter (@BumperGraham) May 27, 2021

De Gea wasn't spared as well

Man Utd players to De Gea in the dressing room 🤣🤣#OleOut De Gea #UELfinal pic.twitter.com/FOog623QEj — Chima (@NjokuChima19) May 26, 2021

Netizens also questioned Ole's tactics

Rashford played 120minutes despite playing horrible all game..... Greenwood was sub for Fred despite being in the game.... Van deek can't get a game despite Pogba, Bruno not being in the game... Ole is the best thing to happen to United dey said. — Olalekan Yusuf (@Salaudeenolal15) May 26, 2021

The game was an evenly poised one with nothing to distinguish between both Villarreal and Manchester United. Both sides had almost the same shots attempted with United having two shots on target and Villarreal with one. Manchester United dominated most of the possession with 61% as compared to Villarreal's 39%. Corner-wise, it was Emery's side which had more opportunities with seven while United managed just three corners. Both sides also received two yellow cards each.

