Second-half goals from Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann lead Barcelona to a 3-2 victory over Valencia and kept Ronald Koeman’s side alive in the La Liga 2020-21 title race. Gabriel Paulista’s header in the 50th minute put Valencia ahead but a brace from Messi on either side of Griezmann’s goal put Barcelona 3-1 ahead. Carlos Soler scored a stunning goal with seven minutes remaining. But it was a mere consolation as Barcelona triumphed 3-2 to stay within touching distance of Atletico Madrid. Valencia 2–3 Barcelona, La Liga 2020–21 Match Result: Lionel Messi Double, Antoine Griezmann Lead Barca to Victory.

Paulista scored from a corner after beating his marker with a clever run. Clement Lenglet, who was marking the former Arsenal man, failed to track the Brazilian’s run and appealed for foul as Paulista scored with a flying header. But the goal stood as Valencia were 1-0 ahead. But Barcelona found a way back into the match when the referee pointed to the penalty spot after Toni Lato was adjudged to have handled the ball while heading back to his goalkeeper. Manchester United vs Liverpool Match Reportedly Delayed After Protestors Break into Old Trafford (See Pic & Videos).

Lionel Messi missed from the spot but scored almost immediately after a scramble in the box. Messi’s tame effort was saved by Jasper Cillessen but Sergio Busquets got first to the rebound and played inside the box and this time Messi found the net to level the scores. Five minutes later Griezmann scored from another rebound to put Barcelona 2-1 ahead. Jordi Alba’s cross from the left channel was headed into goal by Frenkie de Jong. Cillessen saved again but the ball fell straight to Griezmann at the far post, who slotted the ball in to put Barcelona 2-1 ahead.

Messi then put the game to bed with a wonderful free-kick in the 69th minute. Carlos Soler did give Valencia some hope with a stunning goal from 20 yards out with eight minutes remaining. But Barcelona held on to see the game off.

Valencia vs Barcelona Goal Video Highlights

The victory took Barcelona to 74 points with four matches remaining. They are two points behind leaders Atletico and level with Real Madrid. Valencia remained on 14th after the defeat with 36 points. Barcelona play Atletico Madrid, in what could be a potential title decider, in their next La Liga fixture.

