West Ham will be hosting Liverpool in their next match in English Premier League 2022-23 on Thursday, April 27. The game will begin at 12:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at London Stadium, London. West Ham are currently in the 14th position in the table with 34 points, 6 more from the relegation zone. A win in the Liverpool match will almost secure their safety. Meanwhile, Liverpool are in 7th place. The Reds have accumulated 50 points from 31 matches. They are in the hunt for a European spot and dropping points in this match can be costly for them.

West Ham are coming into this match with a big victory over Bournemouth. The Hammers are unbeaten in the last five matches in all competitions and will be hoping to continue their momentum. Lukasz Fabianski's role under the goalpost will be once again very important for them. Meanwhile, the midfield trio of Lucas Paqueta, Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek will have to work very hard to gain control of the game. Michail Antonio will be West Ham's biggest hope in front of goal.

The Reds are having an underwhelming season and despite the winter signing of Cody Gakpo, they are out of the top four. Klopp's team registered a thrilling 3-2 victory in their last match over relegation battlers Nottingham Forest. Defense has been the biggest issue for the Reds throughout the season. This is an aspect Jurgen Klopp will want his side to improve upon. Liverpool will be missing the services of Roberto Firmino, Stefan Bajcetic, Naby Keits and Calvin Ramsey for this match.

