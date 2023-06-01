The speculations on Lionel Messi leaving PSG at the end of the 2023-24 season, finally receives a confirmation as the PSG manager Christopher Galtier admits, that the World Cup winner with Argentina will not stay with the club further and he will play the last match of his PSG tenure against Clermont on June 4, Sunday. The future destination of Lionel Messi is yet to be confirmed.

Lionel Messi to Leave PSG At the End of Season

🚨 PSG manager Christophe Galtier has just confirmed that Leo Messi will leave PSG at the end of the season. “I had a privilege of coaching the best player in the history of football. It will be Leo’s last match at the Parc des Princes against Clermont”. pic.twitter.com/hieCFUFBQm — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 1, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)