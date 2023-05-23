Cristiano Ronaldo led Al-Nassr to a 2-0 victory over Al-Tai (Al-Ta'ee) at Prince Abdul Aziz bin Musa'ed Stadium, Ha'il in their previous Saudi Pro League 2022-23 match. With this win, Al-Nassr remained at the 2nd spot in the Saudi Pro League table with 60 points from 27 matches. They are three points behind top-placed Al-Ittihad and cannot drop any more points to stay in the race for the Saudi Pro League 2022-23 title. Now in their upcoming SPL match, Al-Nassr will be taking on Al-Shabab at KSU Stadium, Riyadh. Today, in this article, let's take a look if Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo will be playing for Al-Nassr in the Al-Shabab match. Cristiano Ronaldo Gifted 22 Carat Gold Bike by Saudi Arabia Government? Here's The Truth.

Al-Nassr's opponent Al-Shabab are currently in the 3rd position in the Saudi Pro League 2022-23 with 53 points from 27 matches. Al-Shabab's recent form has not been good. They have lost three out of their last four matches. Due to this, Al-Shabab are already out of the championship race. However, they can still become a deciding factor in it. The first leg match between these two teams ended in a goalless draw.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Nassr vs Al-Shabab, Saudi Pro League 2022-23 Fixture

Cristiano Ronaldo is fully fit to take part in Al-Nassr's upcoming Saudi Pro League 2022-23 match against Al-Shabab. Expectedly the Portuguese forward will be starting in this game. Ronaldo scored a goal from the penalty spot in Al-Nassr's latest 2-0 victory over Al-Tai (Al-Ta'ee). He will be looking to continue his good form. Cristiano Ronaldo's Son Spotted Wearing Barcelona Shirt, Shocked Fans React On Twitter.

Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo is known for his performances in the big games. As the season enters the final stretch, he usually gets back to his best. So far, Ronaldo has netted 13 goals and provided 2 assists in 14 matches. He has been one of the best players in the league since joining Al-Nassr in the middle of the season. Al-Shabab will have to stop the Portuguese forward if they want to take anything out of this game.

