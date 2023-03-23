The holy month of Ramadan is finally here. The festival has brought a lot of joy across the globe. As the pious month of Ramadan commenced, Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo took to Twitter to extend greetings. The caption of Ronaldo's post reads, "Ramadan Mubarak to all Muslim!" Cristiano Ronaldo is currently with his national team, Portugal. He is expected to feature in Portugal's next match against Liechtenstein. Premier League to Allow Players Break Fast Mid-Game During Ramadan.

Cristiano Ronaldo Extends Greetings on Ramadan

Ramadan Mubarak to all Muslim!🙏🏽🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/D9QoB5eyjd — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) March 22, 2023

