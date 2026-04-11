Barcelona face local rivals Espanyol at Spotify Camp Nou, aiming to extend their lead at the top of La Liga. Hansi Flick’s side currently holds a six-point advantage over Real Madrid and enters the fixture following six consecutive league victories. The hosts have been dominant at home this season, winning all fifteen matches played on their own turf. Lamine Yamal Reacts After Anti-Muslim Chants During Spain vs Egypt Football Match.

In contrast, Espanyol occupy tenth place and are enduring a difficult 2026, having failed to secure a win in their last thirteen outings. However, fans are eager to know if young Spanish international Lamine Yamal will feature against Periquitos.

Will Lamine Yamal Play Tonight in Barcelona vs Espanyol La Liga 2025–26 Match?

Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal has been included in the official squad to face Espanyol at Spotify Camp Nou, following a brief injury scare during Friday’s training session, while the Spanish sensation starting in the XI remains doubtful.

While medical tests have cleared the 18-year-old of any significant damage, manager Hansi Flick is reportedly weighing up whether to start the youngster or rest him ahead of next week’s crucial Champions League quarter-final second leg against Atlético Madrid. UEFA Champions League 2025–26: Julian Alvarez’s Free Kick Helps Atletico Madrid Edge Past Barcelona in First Leg Quarterfinal.

Concerns arose on Friday when Yamal withdrew from training prematurely, citing muscle discomfort and minor overload. However, the club’s medical services confirmed on Saturday morning that the issue was merely a 'niggle' and no injury exists.

Despite being declared fit, Flick often employs a cautious approach with his teenage star, particularly with the European tie at the Metropolitano looming on Tuesday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 11, 2026 04:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).