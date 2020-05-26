Willy Caballero, Chelsea Keeper, Reveals Receiving Death Threats After his Blunder Against Croatia at 2018 FIFA World Cup

Willy Caballero (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Argentine goalkeeper Willy Caballero had a World Cup to forget in Russia as he was heavily criticized for his display on football’s grandest stage. The 38-year-old started the tournament in goal for La Albiceleste but was replaced two games in by manager Jorge Sampaoli after his mistake against eventual finalists Croatia cost his side the game. Now in a recent interview, the current Chelsea player revealed that he received death threats after his error at the World Cup. Olivier Giroud, Willy Caballero Sign One-Year Contract Extension with Chelsea.

Willy Caballero had a dismal performance in Nizhny Novgorod against Croatia as he gifted them the opening goal of the game. In the second half of the game, the goalkeeper misjudged a long ball and kicked it short while passing to a team-mate. The ball eventually fell to Ante Rebic who took advantage of the error, setting his side on the way to a 3-0 win. Sergio Aguero Phones Lionel Messi in Middle of Live Stream.

‘With the mistake for Croatia’s goal I went to lift it to give it to Toto Salvio, but I hit the ground,’ the keeper said to TNT Sports. ‘The ball had an unexpected effect and it went to Rebic. Everyone thought I wanted to chip it but it wasn’t like that; I never hit a ball like that in my life. I wanted to lift it and hit it long because the two strikers were coming.’ He added.

‘The day after my mistake at the World Cup, everyone had my number. I did not have a good time. Very extreme messages were sent to me, including death threats. And they made me think a lot about my family and my future.’ He said further.

Willy Caballero started the season as a second choice keeper for Chelsea this season but after some poor performances by Kepa Arrizabalaga, he replaced him in the goal for the Premier League side. The 38-year-old recently signed a new one-year contract extension with the Blues.