Super Bowl 2021 has been one of the top trends on the Internet. Now, Google is also chipping in with their bit as they have come up with virtual fireworks. Whenever netizen looks out for ‘Super Bowl 2021’, the search leads to the results of Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Kansas City Chiefs. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers registered a 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. The match was held at the Raymond James Stadium. Tom Brady secured his seventh Lombardi Trophy and at the age of 43, delivered an outstanding performance. he also confirmed that he will appear in the next season. Super Bowl 2021 Date and Time in IST: Get Live Streaming Online, Telecast Details; Everything You Need to Know About NFL Super Bowl LV.

In the first quarter, Tampa Bay led the game with 7-3. In the second quarter as well, Kansas City Cheifs had scored 3 points whereas, Tampa Bay had 14 points. Tampa Bay, in the third quarter, scored 10 points whereas, Kansas City Cheifs once again scored three points. No points were scored by either of the teams in the fourth quarter. Now the scores summed up to 31 for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers whereas, have scored nine points. Check out the virtual fireworks below:

Google Celebrates Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Win Over Kansas City Chief with virtual fireworks (Photo Credits: Google)

Tom Brady threw three touchdown and passes to prevent Kansas City Chief to help the team win the match. Tom Brady was asked if he will come back next season to which he said, " We're coming back." After the match, he also said, "This team is world champions forever, you can't take it away from us."

