The world celebrates International Men’s Day every year on November 19. The day is observed to celebrate the achievements and success of men and their contributions to society and the country. The day was first observed on February 7, 1992, by Thomas Oaster to celebrate the contributions made by men in various aspects of life. This year the International Men’s Day 2020 will be observed on November 19. As the world celebrates the International Men’s Day, we take a look and celebrate five gentlemen from the sporting world. International Men's Day 2020 Date and Theme: Know History and Significance of The Day Drawing Attention to Men's Health.

International Men’s Day was first celebrated in 1992. But various attempts to start an annual day to celebrate the day couldn’t materialise. It wasn’t until Dr Jerome Teelucksingh revived the day in Trinidad and Tobago in 1999 that the day began to gain traction. The objectives of the day are set out in the ‘Six Pillars of International Men’s Day.’ Each year a theme is set out while observing the day. This year the main theme is ‘Better Health For Men and Boys’. On International Men’s Day 2020, take a look at five gentlemen in sports. International Men's Day 2020 FAQs: From 'Is There An International Men's Day' to 'Theme for Men's Day 2020', Most Asked Questions Answered.

Roger Federer

The tennis superstar is as much a champion in real life as he is in tennis. Roger Federer is not only one of the finest sportsmen of this generation but also a true gentleman in the sports arena. He has lost his temper quite a number of times on the court but Federer remains one of the most beloved characters and athletes. He is always praised for good nature and mutual respect towards the opponent, umpires and also his fans.

Rahul Dravid

One of the finest batsman in world cricket and a top captain, Rahul Dravid has always earned praise and respects from his teammates, opponents and also fans worldwide for his good behaviour on the field and off it. He is one of the finest gentlemen of Indian cricket and always had a calm head. Dravid always let his bat do the talking and never really sledged back an opponent.

Lewis Hamilton

He recently equalled Michael Schumacher’s all-time record of seven F1 titles after winning the Turkish GP. Hamilton was also honoured as Britain’s most influential black person. He is also respected as one of the finest gentlemen in the racecourse and shares a great rapport with even his opponent. Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel rushed to Hamilton to congratulate him after the latter’s Turkish GP win and that shows the respect Hamtilon enjoys in the racing circuit.

Miroslav Klose

The German World Cup winners is a rare breed of a footballer who could deny a penalty and tell the referee he wasn’t fouled. Klose was one of the finest gentlemen to have played the sport and always upheld the spirit of the game.

Kumar Sangakkara

Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara is another gentleman of the game we celebrate on International Men’s Day. Sangakkara was the first non-British to be appointed the MCC chairman. Sangakkara was among the finest gentleman in cricket and respected across the circuit for his good nature and good behaviour.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 19, 2020 09:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).