International Men's Day is an annual event celebrated on November 19 every year. The day celebrates the achievements of men and their contributions to society. It also promotes male health and issues that men face. The day tries to create awareness about topics related to men that society should begin to accept and initiate talks on it. The observance is also to promote male role models and celebrate them. However, as the observance approaches, many people have taken to social media platforms asking 'Is There An International Men's Day' and 'What is the theme for International Men's Day 2020?' So, we bring to you Frequently Answered Questions (FAQs) on International Men's Day and answers to it.

Every year, International Men's Day is celebrated with various events and workshops. While this men's day celebrations have been curtailed due to COVID-19 pandemic, you can celebrate the day by sending wishes and messages to your loved. Meanwhile here are answers to some of the most asked questions on International Men's Day. International Men’s Day 2020: The Man, Man in the Mirror, Family Man – 5 English Songs to Celebrate This Day (Watch Videos)

Is There an International Men’s Day?

Yes, International Mens' Day is celebrated on November 19.

What Is the Theme for International Men’s Day 2020?

International Men’s Day 2020 theme is 'Better health for men and boys'. The day aims to highlight physical and mental health issues that men go through, the need to address it and proper medication.

How Do You Celebrate Men’s Day?

Every year, men's day is celebrated by organising various events and workshops. It promotes the theme of the year majorly around men's health, well being and to celebrate them. This year, men's day celebrations have been curtailed due to COVID-19 pandemic, however, many events will be held online. International Men's Day 2020 Gift Ideas: Beard Care Kit to Frosted Led Bottle, 5 Presents to Give Men

What Month Is Men’s Health Month?

June is Men's Health Month, a national observance used to raise awareness about health care for men and focus on encouraging boys, men and their families to practice and implement healthy living decisions, such as exercising and eating healthy.

Why Is International Women’s Day?

International Women’s Day is celebrated on March 8 which focuses on women's rights.

International Men's Day was started on February 7, 1992, by Thomas Oaster. The International Men’s Day project was conceived a year ago on February 8, 1991. In 1999, it was resumed by Dr Jerome Teelucksingh. India celebrated International Men’s Day for the first time in 2007. We wish all men a Happy International Men's Day.

