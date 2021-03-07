March 8, is celebrated around the world as International Women’s Day every year, honouring the contributions of females towards our society. And what is better than celebrating the achievements of women in sport, a genre which over the years they have dominated, revolutionized and bettered – if not matched – their male counterparts by producing some of the most scintillating sporting displays we have seen. So as the world celebrates Women’s Day, we take a look at some of the female sports stars who could have a huge impact in the near future. International Women's Day 2021: History & Themes of IWD from 2010 to 2020 That Have Empowered Us in the Past.

2020 was a very odd year as sporting activities came to an abrupt halt due to the outspread of coronavirus pandemic. However, despite sports’ return after a short break, sporting activities were very few and in between for female athletes. But as women return to competitive action in 2021, we take a look at top athletes to watch out for this year.

Amy Smith

The now 16-year-old Australian cricketer came into the limelight during the 2020 Women’s Big Bash League. Playing for Hurricanes Women’s, Smith was a late addition to the side but impressed many with her performances. Smith has started 2021 in a similar fashion, producing brilliant performances in the domestic circuit.

Millie Turner

Millie Turner is an up-and-coming star of English football and plays as a defender for Manchester United Women in FA Women’s Super League. The 24-year-old has been an important part of the Red Devils’ squad this season and will play a crucial role if they are to win their maiden FA WSL title.

Hima Das

Nicknamed as ‘Dhing Express’, 21-year-old Hima Das has already impressed the world with her accomplishments in Track and Field. She has won gold medals at Asian Games and World U20 Championships and will look to make her mark at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with hopes of winning a medal at the biggest stage of all.

Naomi Osaka

The Japanese tennis star made a brilliant start to 2021, winning the Australian Open title and will be hoping she can build on this and produce one of the best years of her career. The 23-year-old tennis star will be looking to add further to her already impressive four Grand Slam titles. Osaka will represent Japan at the Tokyo Olympics and will be aiming to be the first Japanese woman to take home an Olympic medal in tennis.

Sky Brown

The 12-year-old skateboarding phenomenon will represent Great Britain at the Tokyo Olympics and will be looking to make a huge impression. If the Summer Games hadn’t been postponed, Brown would have been the youngest Olympian to represent Great Britain in the Olympics but still, great things are expected from her. Brown was the first female skater to land a 720 (two full circles). It'll be the first time skateboarding will be an official sport at the Olympics.

