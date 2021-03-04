Happy International Women’s Day 2021! International Women’s Day is celebrated on March 8 every year. The global event is observed annually across the globe which aims to focus on women’s rights. The occasion of International Women’s Day celebrates the “social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women.” The primary motive is to highlight issues such as gender parity, equal pay and rights, etc. that have plagued society for a long time now. It aims to raise awareness about women equality and aims to enhance their current status in society.

Every year, the event of International Women’s Day is celebrated with a particular theme. This year, too, International Women’s Day will be observed with an official theme. If you are searching for the International Women’s Day’s themes in the last year, then you can find them all here. International Women's Day 2021: From Breaking the Chain of Sexist Jokes to Standing up for Gender Pay Parity, Simple Ways Men Can Make the Day 'Special' Instead of Looking Up 'When Is Men's Day?'.

However, the official theme for International Women’s Day 2021 is ‘Women in leadership: Achieving and equal future in a COVID-19 world’. To know more about the history and past themes of International Women’s Day, go through the list given below.

International Women’s Day 2021 Theme: History & themes of IWD from 2010 to 2020

2020: I am Generation Equality: Realizing Women's Rights

2019: Think equal, build smart, innovate for change

2018: Time is Now: Rural and urban activists transforming women's lives

2017: Women in the Changing World of Work: Planet 50-50 by 2030

2016: Planet 50-50 by 2030: Step It Up for Gender Equality

2015: Re-Thinking Women's Empowerment and Gender Equality in 2015 and beyond

2014: Equality for women is progress for all

2013: A promise is a promise: Time for action to end violence against women.

2012: Empower Rural Women - End Hunger and Poverty.

2011: Equal access to education, training and science and technology: Pathway to decent work for women

2010: Equal Rights, Equal Opportunities: Progress for All

The first instance of International Women’s Day took place in 1911. International Women’s Day can be celebrated by any individual or institutions around the globe – be it a state, NGO, company, or any person, etc. There are workshops, seminars, roadshows, and grand events that mark the celebrations of the day. The event of International Women’s Day is observed under the leadership of the United Nations. To know more about International Women’s Day 2021.

