ISM GLOBE is a place where sport dreamers and aspirants. They can get on the wagon of disruption and create their mark in the industry. With our immersive programs in Sports Management, International Collaborations and guaranteed placement opportunities. Our new experiential campus now opens up doors to the world of sports and the many careers one can pursue in it, all you need is passion for sports.

And recently, ISM GLOBE has managed to bag the biggest collaboration in the football education sector in India. ESCUELA UNIVERSITARIA REAL MADRID UNIVERSIDAD EUROPEA (Real Madrid University School - European University) joins hands with ISM GLOBE to create a football education experience right here in Bandra, Mumbai. Together, we will be shaping curriculums, training faculty and giving students international exposure to the sporting world and sports management. ISM GLOBE has become the only institution for the next 3 years to partner with EURM UE (ESCUELA UNIVERSITARIA REAL MADRID UNIVERSIDAD EUROPEA) in Mumbai.

ISM GLOBE was built with the vision to create a global community of sports lovers. Enthusiasts who can learn and grow together. This collaboration is the first step in that direction. It does not get bigger than ESCUELA UNIVERSITARIA REAL MADRID UNIVERSIDAD EUROPEA in

football. And to offer the opportunity to learn about the sport from the best is just going to take ISM GLOBE to greater heights. Together ISM GLOBE and EURM are going to disrupt the sports management space.

Global Exposure

ISM GLOBE & EURM will offer their students an exchange program opportunity. Here they can seek knowledge from both institutions and have global exposure to the sports

industry. A unique opportunity to develop your career in the most demanded positions in the future: Data Analyst, Specialist in AI and Machine Learning, Brand Managers & Event

Managers. It opens doors to experiential learning and a culture of football that is unknown to us in India. Learn like never before at ISM GLOBE.

In order to mark the beginning of this partnership, we at ISM, are hosting the Globers Cup. A football tournament to nurture young talent in Mumbai and give them a platform to prepare for international exposure. The journey included qualifiers in November & December and now the final tournament commences in January. Brands like Decathlon Orangutan, Superkicks, Sana Health and Knickgasm come in as team owners to give the players an extra boost. And we have the full spectacle in store for the participants as well as the audience from player auctions, photoshoots, mock press conferences & interviews, opening & closing ceremonies, exclusive dinners and exciting prizes in store.

But the most exciting victory is for the team that wins the tournament. Because the winning team players get an exclusive chance to travel to Spain with us. To celebrate the partnership, visit the EURM campus, go to their training centres. To live and breathe football!

ISM GLOBE has just scratched the surface of what sports management and sports education can do. Some more exciting collaborations to look forward to in other sport fields as well.

