Dubbed as ‘perhaps the greatest and the most famous athlete in track and field history,’ Jesse Owens was born on this day (September 12) in 1913. The American is one of the most decorated athletes in the Olympic history and four gold medals at the 1936 Summer Olympics which were held in Berlin. So on the 107th birth anniversary of Jesse Owens, we take a look at some of the lesser-known facts about him.

Born in Alabama, US, Owens specialized in the sprints and the long jump and was considered by many as the greatest track athlete as all-time. The American set three world records at the 1935 Big Ten track meet in Ann Arbor, Michigan — a feat that has never been equalled and has been called 'the greatest 45 minutes ever in sport'. Owens achieved international fame at the 1936 Summer Olympics in Berlin, Germany, by winning four gold medals: 100 meters, long jump, 200 meters, and 4 × 100-meter relay.

Lesser-Known Facts About Jesse Owens

Jesse Owens was born on September 12, 1913, in Alabama, US

Jesse Owens Attended the Ohio State University

While playing for Ohio States Buckeyes track team, Owens was nicknamed as ‘Buckeye Bullet’

At the Big Ten Championships in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on May 25, 1935, Owens Set Three World Records

He won four gold medals at the 1936 Olympics Game in Berlin

Jesse Owens won gold medals in 100m, 200m, Long Jump and 4x100 m relay events

In 1965, Owens was hired as a running coach by baseball team Ney York Mets

Jesse Owens Award is USA Track and Field's highest accolade

