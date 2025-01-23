NBA All-Star fever is catching on with fans voting for their favorite stars for the big weekend. Multiple stars are in contention and the league is also looking to try a ‘new’ format for the 2025 edition. Ahead of all the fuss, NBA confirmed performers for the NBA All-star 2025 games with Noah Kahan, Flo Rida, NAV, and The Chainsmokers making the news. DJ Zedd will also perform at the NBA All-Star 2025 Weekend. The games will be played at the Bay Area and will start on February 17. Victor Wembanyama Attends PSG vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Match, NBA Superstar Showcases His Football Skills (Watch Video).

NBA All-star 2025 Performers Including Noah Kahan, Zedd and The Chainsmokers

An All-Star lineup coming to The Bay… Get your tickets TODAY 🤩 Secure your spot for a weekend of hoops and hits at the #NBAAllStar Concert Series with performances from @NoahKahan, @Zedd, @official_flo, @beatsbynav and @TheChainsmokers in San Francisco! @NBAAllStar |… pic.twitter.com/oBUyG4oe0h — NBA (@NBA) January 22, 2025

