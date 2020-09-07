Indian badminton player Jwala Gutta and film actor Vishnu Vishal got engaged on Monday (September 7, 2020). The ace badminton star turned 37 today and her birthday was made much more special by boyfriend as he surprised her with an engagement ring. The South actor took to social media to announce his engagement with the 2010 Commonwealth Gold medallist. Jwala Gutta Confirms Being in a Relationship with Vishnu Vishal, Says Marriage Will Happen Soon.

‘Happy birthday @jwalagutta1 New start to LIFE.. Lets be positive and work towards a better future for us,Aryan,our families,friends and people around..Need all your love n blessings guys..#newbeginnings thank you @jainbasanth for arranging a ring in d middle of d night #EngagementRingJugaad,’ Vishnu Vishal posted on his Instagram account. Vishnu Vishal Gets the Sweetest Birthday Surprise Wish from Girlfriend Jwala Gutta (View Pic).

See Post

Vishnu Vishal is known for his quality films and his movies have been praised highly by the critics and also has earned a good profit for the buyers. The actor had been hinting about their relationship on social media and on Monday proposed the badminton star.

Jwala Gutta is one of the most decorated badminton players in the country’s history. The badminton star has a total of 316 wins in her career, the most by any Indian and peaked a World No. 6 in the world rankings. Gutta won bronze medals at the 2011 World

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 07, 2020 01:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).