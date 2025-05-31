PKL 2025 Auction Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Over 500 kabaddi players will go under the hammer as the PKL (Pro Kabaddi League) auction gets underway. Once again, the 12 teams in the PKL will battle it each other to get the best players ahead of the 12th edition of the competition. Pawan Sehrawat is the most expensive player in the history of the Pro Kabaddi League, with Tamil Thalaivas splashing a massive sum of Rs 2.605 crore to acquire his services. The list of most expensive players in the PKL also features Maninder Singh and Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh. Dabang Delhi KC have the highest remaining purse value, having 4.56 crores left to spend at the PKL 2025 auction. PKL 2025 Auction Date and Time in IST: When is Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 Auction?

This time, once again, some top stars will be up for grabs at the PKL Auction, the likes of which include Maninder Singh, Pardeep Narwal, Pawan Sehrawat, Mohammadreza Shadloui and Ashu Malik among others. The PKL 2025 auction will also see a revised FBM (Final Bid Match) rule according to which a franchise will be able to retain a player for one or two seasons. The earlier FBM rule enabled teams to have their retained players for one just one season and this has changed this time. Also, each team will need to have a minimum of 18 players and a maximum of 25 players in their squad. PKL 2025: Season 11’s Best Raider Devank Dalal Ready To Lead Pro Kabaddi League 12’s Auction Charge, Says ‘Very Excited for Auctions After My Performance’.

When is Pro Kabaddi League 2025 Auction Day 1? Know Date, Time and Venue

Day 1 of the PKL 2025 auction is set to take place in Mumbai on May 31. The PKL 2025 Auction is set to start from 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) onwards.

Where to Watch PKL 2025 Auction Day 1 Live Telecast on TV?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of PKL 2025. Fans will be able to watch PKL 2025 Auction live telecast on the Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels. For PKL 2025 Auction online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Free Online Live Streaming of PKL 2025 Auction Day 1?

JioHotstar, the platform created as a result of the merger between Disney+ Hotstar and JioCinema, will provide PKL 2025 Auction live streaming. Fans in India can watch the PKL 2025 Auction live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Fans can also check PKL 2025 Auction live updates on PKL's website and social media handles.

