In December 2020, Khabib Nurmagomedov has announced the formation of Eagles FC. On Sunday, he was in the city of Kazan for Eagle Fighting Championship 36 and explained his future plans for the city. Post this, he posted a tweet on social media thanking fans and supporters who made this event a successful one. In the post, Khabib also revealed that he plans to open a gym in Kazan. Khabib Nurmagomedov formed the team soon after his retirement. The UFC fighter retired in October 2020 after his third defence title. Khabib Nurmagomedov Gets an Autographed Jersey From Erling Haaland, Calls Borussia Dortmund Star ‘Beast’.

Back then he won against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. Khabib then had dedicated his win to his late father who passed away in 2020. Even Cristiano Ronaldo had lauded Khabib for his win and posted a tweet saying his father must be proud of him. After his retirement, he acquired the Russian MMA promotion Gorilla Fighting Championship for $1 million. He renamed the Championship with the name Eagle FC.

Now, let's have a look at the post by Khabib below:

Khabib further hopes that Eagle FC is a launchpad for all the aspiring fighters. "When we sign fighters, we would like the organization to follow them into the UFC. For example, a guy signs for six fights. If he wins and defends his title a few times, we’ll get him a UFC contract, then after he signs we’ll handle his affairs," he had said during the interview. The UFC fighter had also spoken elaborately about striking a deal with Dana White to showcase EFC fights.

