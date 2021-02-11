11 Feb, 08:34 (IST) Caroline Wozniacki Announces Pregnancy Former World No 1 and 2018 Australian Open champion, Caroline Wozniacki has announced her pregnancy. The former tennis professional took to social media to reveal that she was expecting her first child. Can’t wait to meet our baby girl in June! 👨‍👩‍👧❤️ pic.twitter.com/kLNJ4BcEYj— Caroline Wozniacki (@CaroWozniacki) February 10, 2021

Hi and welcome to the live blog which will give you all the sporting updates of the matches, score-updates, transfer news in brief. If you wish to get all the latest news in brief, you have come to the right place. The action starts with Pakistan taking on South Africa in the first T20I game of the three-game T20I series. The Men in Green have already won the test series by 2-0. This was a massive win for Babar Azam as the skipper for the Men in Green. The first T20I match will be held at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Nick Kyrgios Leaves Journalists in Splits During Post-Match Conference, Tells the Scribe, ‘You Look Like Andy Murray’ (Watch Video).

With India vs England starting on February 13, 2021, we are sure that the Indian team, will be sweating it out for the second Test match. The four-match Test series currently stands on 1-0 with the visitors winning the first Test match. The action further shifts to football wherein the FA Cup we shall have the Wolves taking on Southampton. In the ISL 2020-21, we have the Odisha FC team taking on the Kerala Blasters FC. The game will be held at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa.

We shall also have the Australian Open where we shall witness Rafael Nadal taking on Michael Mmoh in the second round. We shall be brought to you all the live updates related to the Australian Open 2021 as well. Stay tuned to the page.