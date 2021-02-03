We keep tracking live sports breaking news and sports events around the world heading into February 3 (Wednesday). India and England resumed their training at the Cheapuk after completing the mandatory six days quarantine and also clearing three rounds of COVID-19 tests ahead of the first Test match on February 5. If you are looking for a daily dose of sports news updates then you’re in the right place. Here we bring you all sports breaking news, latest transfer updates and rumours, news on player retirements, live score and match updates, injuries and so much more. Virat Kohl, Rohit Sharma and Other Indian Cricketers Enjoy Fun Game of Footvolley at the Chepauk Stadium After Resuming Training (Watch Video).

Rafael Nadal withdrew from his first match at the ATP Cup due to a lower stiff back. In football, Indian Super League leaders Mumbai City face Kerala Blasters in a blockbuster ISL 2020-21 clash while Premier League leaders Manchester City will also be in action. Elsewhere, Barcelona travel to Granada for the Copa del Rey quarter-final. India vs England: Fans Allowed in Stadium for IND vs ENG 2nd Test in Chennai.

