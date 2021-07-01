Lewis Hamilton is all set for the Austrian GP 2021 which starts from Friday. Hamilton's last win came at the Portugues Grand Prix 2021 which was held in the month of May. Post this, he lost the Spanish GP, Monaco GP, Azerbaijan GP, French GP and Styrian Grand Prix which was held at the Red Bull track last weekend. Ahead of the tournament, Hamilton has promised to keep pushing and explained that they are world champions and can definitely improve if they keep their focus on. Max Verstappen’s Red Bull Takes Sly Dig at Mercedes After Winning Styrian GP 2021.

The last week saw, Red Bull's Max Verstappen walking away with a win. Furthermore, he laid emphasis on improving their car for the rest of the year and if they do not do so, these performances will continue to happen. "As I said, they’ve [Red Bull] really eked outperformance in these last few races, wherever it’s been in France with the engine or the new wing, whichever it is," he explained. He refused to question the mindset of team Mercedes but also asked for an upgrade of the car.

The Mercedes champions said they are down in a few areas and they need to improve. While analysing the performance of the Red Bull and Mercedes, he said at the start of the season, their performances were at par with each other. Hamilton is currently 40 points behind Max Verstappen's Red Bull Racing. Talking about the Austria GP, the first practice session will be held on Friday.

