Team Red Bull has been on a roll of late. Red Bull's Sergio Perez had won the Azerbaijan GP 2021 and walked away with French GP and also Styrian GP 2021. With the latest win there completed a hat-trick of wins and post this they took a sly dig at their rival Mercedes. The official account of Red Bull dug out an old tweet by Mercedes which posted last year after Lewis Hamilton has won the Austrian GP 2020 at the Red Bull Arena. Back then in 2020, While Valtteri Bottas won the first race, Hamilton won the second race. Both these races are played at Red Bull Arena. Max Verstappen Not at ‘War’ With Lewis Hamilton, Says ‘Let’s Just Keep it Competitive in a Nice Way.

In 2020, Mercedes had taken a sly dig at Red Bull and said, "Well, what can we say, we love coming to Red Bull Ring. The winners of Styrian GP 2021 had surely not forgotten that jibe and they were quick enough to copy the same tweet but with a picture of Red Bull. A few netizens were quick enough to spot the same and they posted pictures of the tweet from 2020 and 2021.

Check out the tweet below:

Lewis Hamilton came second with 19 points. For now, team Mercedes will be looking to change their fortunes for the Austrian GP 2021 which will begin in the upcoming weekend i.e. July 4, 2021. He had won the final practice session which was held just a day before the main race. However, on Sunday he stood second.

