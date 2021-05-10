The Spanish Grand Prix 2021 at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya witnessed Lewis Hamilton walking away with the title once again. This was his fifth consecutive win at the Spanish Grand Prix. Hamilton's rival Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing stood second. Valtteri Bottas who also represents Mercedes featured on number three. After winning the game, Hamilton posted the video of the final moments of the game on social media and labelled it as, "A+ Game." With this, the Mercedes star has 98 F-1 wins in his kitty, with 59 wins from the pole. Lewis Hamilton & Max Verstappen Reach Barcelona For 2021 Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix (See Pics).

To add to this is his sixth Spanish Grand Prix win and his fifth consecutive win in Barcelona. So far, only a couple of racers have won five times in a row at the same Grand Prix. While Hamilton is the latest addition, Brazilian racing star Ayrton Senna was the first one to achieve the feat. As soon as Lewis Hamilton picked up the gong at the podium, celebrations began. Mercedes co-owner of the Mercedes F1 Team Sir Jim Ratcliffe was also with Lewis and soon Valtteri Bottas joined in.

Now, let's have a look at the video posted by Hamilton below:

After the match, Lewis Hamilton said that Spanish GP 2021 was 100 per cent fun. In the post-match interview, Hamilton further said he loves racing at Barcelona

