Major League Baseball returns back to action with the 2021 season. The 2020 campaign, much like many other sporting events, suffered amid the coronavirus pandemic but eventually delivered on a grueling yet entertaining 60-game season which saw Los Angeles Dodgers winning their first World Series since 1988. So ahead of MLB 2021 season, here is everything you need to know about.

A total of 30 teams will face each other over the course of 162 games in Major League Baseball 2021 with hopes of being crowned as the World Champions. After a shortened 2020 season, a full 162-game campaign is planned for the 2021 edition. The MLB offseason wasn’t the most exciting one as it saw very few big-tome moves being made.

When Is MLB 2021 Opening Day? (Know Date, Time, Schedule)

The opening day of the Major League Baseball 2021 is planned to start on April 1, 2021 which will see each team playing on that day at different times. MLB 2021 is scheduled to be played between April 1, 2021, and October 3, 2021

Where to Watch MLB 2021 Live Streaming Online and Telecast?

Major League Baseball 2021 season live streaming will be available on online platforms for Indian viewers. FanCode will be providing the live stream for MLB 2021 and fans can catch the action on the FanCode app or website after paying the nominal fee. Fox Sports, ESPN and TBS will provide the telecast of MLB 2021.

When is MLB 2021 All-Star Game?

The 91st Major League Baseball All-Star Game is scheduled to be played on July 13 at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia. This marks the third time the Atlanta area will host the All-Star Game.

The Major League Baseball 2021 season will see few rule changes (Doubleheaders and Runner’s position in extra innings) being carried forward which were implemented in the previous season.

