For those in the martial arts world the ubiquitous FLIP YOUR LID WEAR is known for its chic designs coupled with the highest quality materials and expert craftsmanship providing unparalleled performance and durability that has propelled the brand to the forefront of the industry. For those casual observers and fans alike, that have ever tuned into the world’s leading martial arts competitions on ABC / ESPN networks you most certainly have come across FLIP YOUR LID as the company boasts some of the industry’s most impressive contracts.

Helmed by fashion apparel expert Chris Reynolds whose vast portfolio of brands have been donned by A-List celebrities from Mark Wahlberg to Big Sean, FLIP YOUR LID WEAR was born in 2006 out of Reynolds passion for the martial arts, “Martial arts has been a life-long passion of mine since I started training as a little kid all the way through earning my Black Belt and to this day. I launched FLIP YOUR LID to provide the highest quality apparel to the industry.” Now entering their 15th year FLIP YOUR LID WEAR is teaming up with Total Martial Arts and its founder world-renowned martial arts master Jesse Dean Crawfis to design a custom line of apparel, gear and products for not only Total Martial Arts Studio’s but for all studios and martial arts practitioners. “I’m thrilled to be working with Chris as I’ve always been a huge fan of the high-quality [products] that he produces along with his acumen for cutting-edge design. It’s my vision to bring a line of merchandise and training gear to the martial arts school that improves on the traditional in terms of ergonomics, functionality and design.” says Crawfis who forecasts a soft roll out over the coming months prior to an official Q4 launch.