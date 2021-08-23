MotoGP Star Miguel Oliveira married his stepsister Andreia Pimenta after keeping their relationship under the wraps for 11 years. Now, the duo is expecting their first baby together. Miguel took to social media to announce the news of becoming a father. In the social media post, we see Andreia flaunting her baby bump with a few other admirable pictures. "Our lives now go on with a special companion. The role that will last our entire life, that of being parents. Looking forward to meeting you baby," read the caption of the post. Moto GP Driver Fabio Quartararo Meets ‘Idol’ Cristiano Ronaldo, Shares Photo on Social Media.

The couple met when they were 13 years old and as they grew up, their bond blossomed into love. The two got married to each other earlier in July and even then the two had shared snaps of them walking down the aisle. The sports star had opened up about falling his step-sister and said that there was friendship before love. Now, let's have a look at the picture shared by the sports star below:

"At some point, we realized that it was more than a friendship, it is a very strong love. We were going to get married this year, but that weekend I had a race and we had to postpone it next year," said the sports star while speaking about falling for his step-sister. We wish the duo all happiness in life.

