The National Games 2022 is set to start with a glittering opening ceremony. The 36th edition of the multi-sport competition is being held across six cities in Gujarat with over 7000 athletes from different parts of India slated to take part in it. Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be inaugurating the competition at the opening ceremony in what is expected to be a memorable show. Meanwhile, if you are interested in getting to know about the live streaming and telecast details of the 36th National Games opening ceremony, please scroll below. Ahead of National Games 2022 Opening Ceremony Drone Show Takes Place in Ahmedabad (See Pics)

The National Games is being held after seven long years and fans would be excited to watch some of the best Indian athletes in action. Along with Modi, Neeraj Chopra and also PV Sindhu are slated to be present at the opening ceremony.

When is the Opening Ceremony of the 36th National Games 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

The opening ceremony of the 36th National Games 2022 will be held at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on September 29 (Thursday). The program is scheduled to start at 4:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Get Live Telecast and Online Live Streaming of the 36th National Games 2022 Opening Ceremony?

The live telecast of the 36th National Games 2022 opening ceremony would be on the DD Sports channel. Fans can also watch live streaming of the National Games 2022 opening ceremony on the Prasar Bharti YouTube channel.

Watch Live Streaming of National Games 2022 Opening Ceremony Here:

This year, the theme of the National Games is 'Celebrating Sports Through Unity.' Earlier, ahead of the opening ceremony, a drone show was held in Ahmedabad where various drones lit up the night sky and enthralled an audience that was present at the spot.

