Kiren Rijiju, India’s Union Sports Minister, took a decision on August 29, 2020 (Saturday) to increase the prize money awarded for the national sports awards. Several sportspersons from are to be adjudged with Arjuna and Khel Ratna honours today, on the occasion of the country’s National Sports Day. The award winners will connect with president Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan from nine different Sports Authorities of India. Rohit Sharma, Vinesh Phogat Among Five to Win Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna 2020; Ishant Sharma to Be Conferred Arjuna Award (See Full Winners’ List).

Kiren Rijiju told ANI, that a decision has been taken to increase the prize money for sports and adventure awards. Winners of Arjuna and Khel Ratna awards are to be given Rs 15 lakhs and Rs 25 lakhs respectively. Initially, Arjuna Award winner was given a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh; scroll and a bronze statue and while Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award winner received Rs 7.5 Lakhs along with a medal and a certificate. Rohit Sharma, Ishant Sharma to Miss Virtual Ceremony Due to IPL; Three Awardees Test COVID-19 Positive.

We've taken a decision to increase prize money for sports & adventure awards. Prize money for sports awards has already been increased. Prize money for Arjuna Award & Khel Ratna Award has been increased to Rs 15 lakhs & Rs 25 lakhs respectively: Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju pic.twitter.com/Ld6bBsc1qB — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2020

Kiren Rijiju on the 115th birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand – in honour of whom the National Sports Day is celebrated – paid a floral tribute to the former hockey player, nicknamed as ‘The Wizard’, at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium.

India’s limited over vice-captain Rohit Sharma is among the five players to be conferred with the Khel Ratna award. Table Tennis star Manika Batra, Asian Games gold medal-winning medalist Vinesh Phogat, para-athlete Mariappan Thangavelu and Indian women’s hockey captain Rani Rampal are the other sports stars who will be honoured.

Indian cricketer Ishant Sharma is among the 27 sportspersons from the country to be given the Arjuna Award. Teenage shooting sensations Saurabh Chaudhary and Bhaker were also among those announced for the award as was sprinter Dutee Chand, footballer Sandesh Jhingan and women’s cricketer Deepti Sharma

