Cricketers Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma will miss the National Sports Awards 2020 ceremony, which will be held virtually. The two cricketers are currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) and thus will not able to attend it online. They will presented with the award later. While Rohit was conferred with Khel Ratna, fast-bowler Ishant won the Arjuna Award. Apart from Rohit and Ishant, three other athletes will not attend the ceremony as they have tested COVID-19 positive. Rohit Sharma Becomes First Non-Captain and Fourth Indian Cricketer to Receive Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award.

The award winners will connect to President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan from nine different Sports Authority of India centres in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Bengaluru Pune, Sonepat, Hyderabad, and Bhopal. “No provision has been made for those who are outside India. They will get their awards later,” a SAI official was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

“As for the other award winners, their awards and certificates have been sent to the respective locations chosen for the ceremony. The athletes have also got their blazers. On the day of the ceremony, they will wear the blazer and the trophy will be kept beside them. The awardee will stand and the citation will be read. The President will show the scroll of honour on the screen. The awardee will then bow down and then hold the trophy for the photo,” the official added. Rohit Sharma, Vinesh Phogat Among Five to Win Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna 2020; Ishant Sharma to Be Conferred Arjuna Award (See Full Winners’ List).

The award winners who will join the virtual function had to go through COVID-19 test and unfortunately, three of them have come positive. “Three award winners after having tested positive will not attend the function,” SAI said in a statement.

“In total nine award winners will not attend the ceremony due to several reasons like being quarantined, tested positive, ill health or not in the country etc. There are 74 awards in seven categories, which includes 27 Arjuna Awards. “All health and safety protocols are being followed strictly at the centres where the athletes will be present. All centers have been thoroughly sanitized and arrangements have been made to ensure social distancing during the awards function,” SAI said.

