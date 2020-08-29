India celebrates National Sports Day on August 29 every year to mark the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand, who was born on this day in 1905. Chand was arguably India's greatest-ever field hockey player and was known as 'The Wizard' for his impressive skills. The day is also celebrated across the country to raise awareness about the importance of sports in everyone's life. India is undoubtedly a sports-driven country that has produced many prominent athletes. From Sachin Tendulkar to Mary Kom, the nation has produced many players in different sports who went on to prove their mettle all over the world. Rohit Sharma, Vinesh Phogat Among Five to Win Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna 2020; Ishant Sharma Receives Arjuna Award.

National Sports Day, also known as the Rashtriya Khel Divas, was designated in the year 2012. On this day, the Indian President honours several sportspeople of the country with the Arjuna, Khel Ratna and Dronacharya Awards. Over the years, India has become a formidable force in the sporting world and has produced many world-class athletes. Craze for cricket in India was already unmatched while the nation also has a million lovers of hockey, football, tennis, badminton and many other sports. MS Dhoni in Team India Jersey Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download: Farewell Greetings And Dhoni HD Photos.

Owing to the fact, fans have already started searching for Indian Cricket Team wallpapers, Indian Cricket Team images, Indian Football Team Wallpapers, Indian Football Team Images, Indian Hockey Team Images and Indian Hockey Team Wallpapers for mobile and desktop. However, your quest ends here as you can download screen savers, background images and HD images of Indian sports teams and players. All the images and pics are available for free.

Indian Cricket Team Wallpaper

(Photo Credits: Getty Images)

India Women Cricket Team HD Image

Indian Women's Cricket Team. (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Indian Hockey Team Desktop Screensaver

(Photo Credits: Getty Images)

India Women Hockey Team HD Wallpaper

(Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Indian Football Team Mobile Wallpaper

(Photo Credits: Twitter)

MS Dhoni Wallpaper

(Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Virat Kohli Screensaver

(Photo Credits: IANS)

Sumit Nagal HD Image

(Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Sania Mirza Desktop Screensaver

(Photo Credits : File Image)

PV Sindhu HD Picture

(Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Sunil Chhetri Mobile Wallpaper

(Photo credit: Facebook)

Rohit Sharma Wallpaper

Rohit Sharma (Photo Credits: IANS)

Indian athletes weren't able to showcase their blitzes in the past few months due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Nevertheless, sports is steadily coming back on track following the relaxation in restrictions by the government. As of now, cricket lovers are counting days as the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to get underway on September 19 in UAE. The gala T20 tournament is even more significant this time as it will mark the return of many star players like MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina on the cricket field after a long halt.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 29, 2020 07:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).