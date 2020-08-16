MS Dhoni in Team India Jersey Images & HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket. The former Indian captain took to Instagram and wrote, "thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout.from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired," as he shared a video highlighting his journey in international cricket. Following, MS Dhoni retirement news emotional fans reacted and shared their best MS Dhoni memories. Apart from it, tributes poured in for the World Cup-winning captain. Meanwhile, following 'Captain Cool's' retirement, fans started searching for MS Dhoni in Team India Jersey, MS Dhoni in Team India Jersey HD Images, MS Dhoni Wallpapers, MS Dhoni HD Images, MS Dhoni Free Wallpapers, MS Dhoni Best Quotes, MS Dhoni Top Quotes and MS Dhoni Indian Cricket Team Images. MS Dhoni in Yellow CSK Jersey Images & HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online For All The Chennai Super Kings Fans Ahead of IPL 2020.

Now that the wicketkeeper-batsman has retired from international cricket, fans will miss seeing MS Dhoni in team India jersey. Dhoni had retired from Test cricket in 2014, and after India's disappointing exit in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, it was speculated that Dhoni will retire from limited-overs cricket soon. However, the former captain decided to retire from international cricket after a year and at a time when fans least expected him to. MS Dhoni Retires: Runs, Dismissals & Victories; The Magical Tale of Former India Captain Between Two Heart-Breaking Run-Outs.

MS Dhoni in Team India Jersey

MS Dhoni Best Quote

MS Dhoni HD Wallpaper

MS Dhoni Free Wallpaper

MS Dhoni Indian Cricket Team Image

MS Dhoni Top Quote

The former Indian captain and wicketkeeper-batsman will be seen in action in the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020). The upcoming season will be played at the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Fans will now be waiting to see Dhoni in action in the IPL 2020. Interestingly, following Dhoni's decision to retire, CSK vice-captain, Suresh Raina also announced his retirement from international cricket.

