Indian chess player Padmini Rout celebrates her 27th birthday today (January 5, 2021). Rout is one of the most decorated chess players from the country and has won several titles at the national as well as international level. Born in Barambagarh, Odisha, Rout has played the sport since childhood and has several honours at the junior level as well. So on her birthday, we take a look at some lesser-known facts about Padmini Rout.

The Odisha-born started playing chess at the age of nine because of her father’s passion for the game and won her first national title at the age of 11 in 2005. In 2006, Rout was both the Indian under-13 girls champion and the Asian under-12 girl’s champion. Padmini Rout has been a part of the Indian women’s team at several World Chess Olympiads.

Lesser-Known Facts About Padmini Rout

Padmini Rout was born on January 5, 1994, in Barambagarh, Odisha

She is a four-time National Women's Premier title holder, consecutively from 2014-2017

Rout has represented India at the 2016 and 2018 Chess Olympiads

She was awarded the International Master title in 2015 and the Woman Grandmaster title in 2017

Rout was honoured with the Biju Patnaik Sports Award for the year 2007 and the Ekalavya Award in 2009.

She won gold at the Asian Individual Women's Championship in 2018

Padmini Rout recently led the Indian Women’s Team to a gold medal at the Asian Nations Online Chess Championship in October 2020. The team defeated Indonesia 6-2 in the finals. P V Nandhidhaa, in the women’s finale, provided India the first point, defeating Chelsie Monica Ignesias Sihite before Padmini Rout beat Medina Warda Auilia.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 05, 2021 09:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).