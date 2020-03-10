Virat Kohli Wishes Fans Happy Holi, Here’s Indian Cricket Team Captain’s Special Tweet on the Occasion of Festival of Colours

Virat Kohli (Photo Credits: Instagram/@ViratKohli)

Virat Kohli wished the nation on the auspicious occasion of Holi and prayed that the festivities brings a lot of “colours” to everyone’s life. Kohli, who endured a dry spell with the bat in India’s tour of New Zealand, took to his social media channels to wish his fans and all Indians a very happy Holi. In his wish, Kohli also prayed that everyone has a joyful festival and a safe Holi. The country celebrates Holi on March 10, 2020 (Tuesday) to mark the occasion of the victory of good over evil. Popularly called the “festival of colours”, Holi is celebrated across the subcontinent and also worldwide mainly by Indians. Virat Kohli Shares Picture on Twitter, Netizens Urge Indian Captain to Comeback Stronger.

“Wishing everyone a joyful and a safe Holi. May the festivities bring a lot of colors to your life,” wrote Kohli in his wish to the nation while also praying that this season of festivities should bring a clot of colours to everyone’s life. Kohli will next be seen in action during the India vs South Africa ODI series, starting March 12, 2020 (Thursday) with the opening ODI match at Dharamsala. Virat Kohli & AB de Villiers Get into a Hilarious Twitter Banter Ahead of IPL 2020, South African Cricketer to RCB Captain, ‘Get Your A** Off'.

Virat Kohli Wishes Fans a Happy Holi

Wishing everyone a joyful and a safe Holi. May the festivities bring a lot of colors to your life. 😇 #HappyHoli — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 10, 2020

The Indian captain has endured a torrid time with the bat of late and is currently a dry streak of 22 international innings with a century. Kohli’s last international hundred came in November 2019 in the pink-ball Test against Bangladesh.

He hit a double century in that Test match at the Eden Gardens and has since failed to record another century, which includes the entire 11 matches in New Zealand. Kohli’s India also suffered a humiliating 0-2 defeat in two-match Test series against New Zealand which incidentally was also their first Test series defeat since the 1-4 loss To England in 2018.