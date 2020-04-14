SAI Extends Suspension of Training Camps, Prevailing Situation to Continue Due COVID-19 Pandemic

Sports Authority of India (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, April 14: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing that the lockdown in the country -- that was put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic -- will be extended till May 3, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) has also extended its suspension of training camps. Those athletes or teams that are in the camp will however remain there. "The prevailing situation will continue until further instructions come from the government," a source told IANS.

Among those who are still stuck in facilities are the Indian men's and women's hockey teams at SAI's Bengaluru centre and star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra at the National Institute of Sport in Patiala. Sports Authority of India Asks AICF to Refund Rs 10 Lakh for Giving 'Forged Document'.

PM Modi in his address on Tuesday said that relaxations on the lockdown will be considered after April 20 based on evaluations that will be made on the results shown by a particular area or district.

"The fight against coronavirus will be more strictly enforced in the next one week. By 20 April, every town, every police station, every district, every state will be evaluated on how well lockdown is being followed or which areas have been able to protect itself from coronavirus," he said. Over 330 people have so far lost their lives in India due to COVID-19 while more than 10,000 confirmed cases have been reported.