Sebastian Vettel is surely an ardent fan of Michael Schumacher and has never shied away from admitting that the German racer is one of the legends in the fraternity. Now, Vettel has gone one step further to express his admiration to the German racer and thus will be donning a helmet during the Eifel Grand Prix 2020. The helmet is inspired from the design on Schumi’s headgear. If one has to have a closer look at the design of the headgear flaunted by Vettel, it would take us back to 2006 where he donned a helmet of the similar design. The video of the same has been shared by Vettel on social media where he showed us the headgear closely. F1: Ferrari Remove Sebastian Vettel’s Name From His Jacket, Viral Video Shows German Driver Confirming the News.

"I am going to wear this new helmet which doesn't look very different but it is as it has Micheal's design on it from 2006," he said in the video. The star also has Micheal's star on the helmet and also the Chinese dragon on the side. The headgear also has his initials MS inscribed at the side. Vettel is looking forward to wearing the headgear as the last time Schumi won the title in Germany in 2006. Check out the video below:

Formula 1 Aramco Grosser Preis Der Eifel 2020 will begin from October 11, 2020, at the Nürburgring track. Owing to the current weather conditions, the practice has been cancelled for now.

