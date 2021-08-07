Neeraj Chopra has made the nation proud by winning a Gold Medal for India at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 in the men's javelin throw event. The nation celebrating the achievements of Neeraj Chopra and all of us are still relishing his winning moment. Now, former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar who was also keeping a track of Neeraj Chopra's performance also celebrated his win. The former Indian captain broke into a song, 'Mere Desh ki Dharti' and luckily one of them happened to record the celebration and shared it on social media. Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold Medal: Sachin Tendulkar, Gautam Gambhir and Others React to Star Indian Athlete's Historic Performance at Tokyo Olympics 2020.

India won the first gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Prior to this Abhinav Bindra had got us the Golden glory. Needless to say, as soon as Neeraj Chopra won the Gold medal, Sachin Tendulkar, Gautam Gambhir, VVS Laxman, Kiren Rijiju and others took to social media to congratulate the Indian athlete. Neeraj Chopra dedicated the medal win to late Indian athlete Milkha Singh. For now, check out Sunil Gavaskar's video below.

Video:

Sunil Gavaskar Ji singing "Mere desh ki dharti sona ugle" 🔥🔥 Proud 🇮🇳 Goosebumps#NeerajChopra pic.twitter.com/4lZ6uIlz2V — DhruvTatte (@Abhishekkkk10) August 7, 2021

Talking about the Javelin Throw finals, Neeraj threw 87.03 meters in the first round. In the second round surpassed himself as he threw 87.58 metres. This is India's first Gold medal in athletics. The Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to social media and congratulated the Golden Boy of India.

