Neeraj Chopra created history for India by winning the men's javelin throw final event at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on August 7, Saturday, This was India's first-ever medal in athletics at the Olympics since Norman Pritchard's silver medals in the 1900 Paris Games. Chopra also joined shooter Abhinav Bindra as the country's only individual gold medal winners at the Olympics.

See some of the reactions to his win, here:

'Such days don't come easy'

Woooww! He’s a rocket ,it’s a Gold and there are a billion tears of joy. Such days don’t come easy. The first Indian ever to win a Olympic medal in Athletics and it is a #GoldMedal . #NeerajChopra you champion. We are so proud of you. Thank you for giving us so much joy. pic.twitter.com/2MHz2tht7F — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 7, 2021

'India shines brighter because of you'

नीरज ने जैवेलिन को पहुंचाया सूरज तक! India shines brighter today because of you, Neeraj. Your javelin carried the tricolour 🇮🇳 all the way and made it flutter with the pride of every Indian. What a moment for Indian sport!#Olympics #Tokyo2020 #Athletics #Gold pic.twitter.com/FZ52Ti6EZc — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 7, 2021

Gautam Gambhir also congratulated the young star athlete!

'What a day'

What a day this is for Indian sports. One of the most significant days in the history of Indian sports. First ever athletics medal and a #goldmedal at that. Super Proud ! #NeerajChopra you are a champion ! pic.twitter.com/SzyilzUrKk — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 7, 2021

'Milkha Ji's wish has been fulfilled'

History has been made, Milkha Singh Ji's wish is fulfilled as India wins first ever Olympic medal in Athletics! A golden moment 4 India as Neeraj Chopra won Olympic Gold medal for India at #Tokyo2020 Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 on this historic achievement! #Cheer4India 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/Uyz2JX06VE — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 7, 2021

