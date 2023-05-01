Heart-breaking news comes as the two-year-old daughter of Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett died after drowning in a swimming pool on Sunday at his family’s Florida home, the police stated. As per a CNN report, the police officers arrived at a Beach Park home that is based in Tampa, Florida at 9.30 AM on hearing that a kid had fallen into a pool. The child was then rushed to an area hospital but could not be saved and was then shortly declared dead. The police suspect that it was a tragic incident and no foul play is involved in the case. On the demise of their two-year-old daughter the Buccaneers issued a public statement, offering condolences to Barrett and his family. IBA World Boxing Championships 2023: Mohammed Hussamuddin, Varinder Singh To Begin India’s Campaign.

"Today's tragic news is heartbreaking for all members of the Buccaneers family. Our thoughts and prayers are with Shaq, Jordanna and the entire Barrett family during this unimaginably difficult time," the team said. "While no words can provide true comfort at a time such as this, we offer our support and love as they begin to process this very profound loss of their beloved Arrayah," the statement mentioned.

Barrett who is of the age 30 has been part of the National Football League (NFL) for nine seasons, having joined the league in the form of an undrafted free agent from behalf of Colorado state and featured for the Denver Broncos for the first five season, during which he won the Super Bowl in 2015. Barrett joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2019.

