Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu was India's shining star at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The Iron Lady from Manipur bagged India's first and only medal so far at the Tokyo Olympics so far in the women's 49kg weightlifting event. Young shooter Saurabh Chaudhary secured a seventh-place finish in the 10m Air Pistol final and the mixed archery team of Deepika Kumari and Pravin Jadhav were defeated by Korea in the quarter-finals. India began the day on a positive note as the men's hockey team defeated New Zealand 3-2 in a Pool A match while the women's team lost 1-5 to Netherlands later in the day. Among the ones who exited the competition were badminton player B Sai Praneeth, shooters Elavenil Valarivan and Apurvi Chandela. Paddlers Manika Batra and Sharath Kamal lost in the first round. But Batra advanced to the women's singles second round and so did Sutirtha Mukherjee. Team India at Tokyo Olympics 2020: Full Schedule, Date, Timing in IST & Live Streaming Details of Indian Athletes in Action at 32nd Edition of Summer Games
The second day, (July 25) promises to be a thrilling one with many of India's star athletes would be seen in action. From PV Sindhu to MC Mary Kom, Sania Mirza to Manu Bhaker, India would witness some potential medal-winners in action on Sunday. Here is the schedule:
EVENTS' SCHEDULE FOR JULY 25, 2021
|Date
|Timing (IST)
|Sport
|Event
|Athlete
|July 25, 2021
|05.30 AM
|Shooting
|10M Air Pistol Women's Qualification
|Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Deswal
|July 25, 2021
|06:30 AM
|Shooting
|Skeet Men's Qualification Day 1
|Mairaj Ahmed Khan and Angad Vir Singh
|July 25, 2021
|06:30 AM
|Artistic Gymnastics
|Women's Qualification
|Pranati Nayak
|July 25, 2021
|06:40 AM
|Rowing
|Lightweight Men's Double Sculls: Repechage Round 2
|Arun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh
|July 25, 2021
|07:10 AM
|Badminton
|Women’s Singles Group Play Stage
|PV Sindhu
|July 25. 2021
|07:45 AM
|Shooting
|10M Air Pistol Women's Final
|Subject to qualification
|July 25, 2021
|07:30 AM
|Tennis
|Women's Doubles First Round
|Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina
|July 25, 2021
|08:35 AM
|Sailing
|Women’s Laser Radial Race 1
|Nethra Kumanan
|July 25, 2021
|09:30 AM
|Shooting
|10M Air Rifle Men's Qualification
|Deepak Kumar and Divyansh Singh Panwar
|July 25, 2021
|09:30 AM
|Sailing
|Women’s Laser Radial Race 2
|Nethra Kumanan
|July 25, 2021
|10.30 AM
|Table Tennis
|Men's Singles Round 2
|Sathiyan Gnanasekaran
|July 25, 2021
|11.05 AM
|Sailing
|Laser Men's Race 1
|Vishnu Saravanan
|July 25, 2021
|12.00 PM
|Table Tennis
|Women's Singles Round 2
|Manika Batra
|July 25, 2021
|12.00 PM
|Sailing
|Laser Men's Race 2
|Vishnu Saravanan
|July 25, 2021
|12.00 PM
|Shooting
|10M Air Pistol Men's Final
|Subject to Qualification
|July 25, 2021
|01.30 PM
|Boxing
|Prelims: Round of 32: Women’s 51 kg
|Mary Kom
|July 25, 2021
|03:00 PM
|Hockey
|Men’s Pool A: India vs Australia
|Team India
|July 25, 2021
|03:06 PM
|Boxing
|Prelims: Round of 32: Men’s 63kg
|Manish Kaushik
|July 25, 2021
|03:32 PM
|Swimming
|Women’s 100m Backstroke Heat 1
|Maana Patel
|July 25, 2021
|04:26 PM
|Swimming
|Men’s 100M Backstroke Heat 3
|Srihari Nataraj
Live Streaming Details:
Sony Network has bagged the rights to broadcast the games. We shall have Sony TEN 1 HD/SD, Sony TEN 2 HD/SD that will live broadcast the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics with English Commentary while Hindi Commentary will be available on Sony TEN 3 HD/SD. If you are not able to catch up on the game on TV, then tune in to SonyLiv. Prasar Bharti will be bringing the radio commentary.
