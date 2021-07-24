Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu was India's shining star at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The Iron Lady from Manipur bagged India's first and only medal so far at the Tokyo Olympics so far in the women's 49kg weightlifting event. Young shooter Saurabh Chaudhary secured a seventh-place finish in the 10m Air Pistol final and the mixed archery team of Deepika Kumari and Pravin Jadhav were defeated by Korea in the quarter-finals. India began the day on a positive note as the men's hockey team defeated New Zealand 3-2 in a Pool A match while the women's team lost 1-5 to Netherlands later in the day. Among the ones who exited the competition were badminton player B Sai Praneeth, shooters Elavenil Valarivan and Apurvi Chandela. Paddlers Manika Batra and Sharath Kamal lost in the first round. But Batra advanced to the women's singles second round and so did Sutirtha Mukherjee. Team India at Tokyo Olympics 2020: Full Schedule, Date, Timing in IST & Live Streaming Details of Indian Athletes in Action at 32nd Edition of Summer Games

The second day, (July 25) promises to be a thrilling one with many of India's star athletes would be seen in action. From PV Sindhu to MC Mary Kom, Sania Mirza to Manu Bhaker, India would witness some potential medal-winners in action on Sunday. Here is the schedule:

EVENTS' SCHEDULE FOR JULY 25, 2021

Date Timing (IST) Sport Event Athlete July 25, 2021 05.30 AM Shooting 10M Air Pistol Women's Qualification Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Deswal July 25, 2021 06:30 AM Shooting Skeet Men's Qualification Day 1 Mairaj Ahmed Khan and Angad Vir Singh July 25, 2021 06:30 AM Artistic Gymnastics Women's Qualification Pranati Nayak July 25, 2021 06:40 AM Rowing Lightweight Men's Double Sculls: Repechage Round 2 Arun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh July 25, 2021 07:10 AM Badminton Women’s Singles Group Play Stage PV Sindhu July 25. 2021 07:45 AM Shooting 10M Air Pistol Women's Final Subject to qualification July 25, 2021 07:30 AM Tennis Women's Doubles First Round Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina July 25, 2021 08:35 AM Sailing Women’s Laser Radial Race 1 Nethra Kumanan July 25, 2021 09:30 AM Shooting 10M Air Rifle Men's Qualification Deepak Kumar and Divyansh Singh Panwar July 25, 2021 09:30 AM Sailing Women’s Laser Radial Race 2 Nethra Kumanan July 25, 2021 10.30 AM Table Tennis Men's Singles Round 2 Sathiyan Gnanasekaran July 25, 2021 11.05 AM Sailing Laser Men's Race 1 Vishnu Saravanan July 25, 2021 12.00 PM Table Tennis Women's Singles Round 2 Manika Batra July 25, 2021 12.00 PM Sailing Laser Men's Race 2 Vishnu Saravanan July 25, 2021 12.00 PM Shooting 10M Air Pistol Men's Final Subject to Qualification July 25, 2021 01.30 PM Boxing Prelims: Round of 32: Women’s 51 kg Mary Kom July 25, 2021 03:00 PM Hockey Men’s Pool A: India vs Australia Team India

July 25, 2021 03:06 PM Boxing Prelims: Round of 32: Men’s 63kg Manish Kaushik July 25, 2021 03:32 PM Swimming Women’s 100m Backstroke Heat 1 Maana Patel July 25, 2021 04:26 PM Swimming Men’s 100M Backstroke Heat 3 Srihari Nataraj

Live Streaming Details:

Sony Network has bagged the rights to broadcast the games. We shall have Sony TEN 1 HD/SD, Sony TEN 2 HD/SD that will live broadcast the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics with English Commentary while Hindi Commentary will be available on Sony TEN 3 HD/SD. If you are not able to catch up on the game on TV, then tune in to SonyLiv. Prasar Bharti will be bringing the radio commentary.

