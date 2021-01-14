British tennis star and former world number one Andy Murray has tested positive for coronavirus, weeks before the start of the Australian Open 2021. The 33-year-old was preparing for the first Grand Slam of the new year after missing last year’s tournament but now faces a race against time to get ready for the tournament. Andy Murray Awarded Wildcard for Australian Open 2021.

It is understood that Andy Murray is in good health and is currently isolating at his home. Australian Open 2021 is scheduled to begin on February 8 and the 33-year-old hopes to recover in time for the prestigious tournament. The two-time Wimbledon champion is expected to travel to Melbourne later than planned – if able – for the competition.

The former World No.1 is a five-time finalist at the event but is yet to win the Grand Slam and would be hoping that this could be the year where he breaks that duck. Last season, the 33-year-old didn’t play in the Australian Open due to a pelvic injury. The former Wimbledon and Olympic champion had previously pulled out of the Delray Beach event over concerns surrounding the pandemic.

Murray was given a wildcard entry in the competition this year. 'We welcome Andy back to Melbourne with open arms,' tournament director Craig Tiley said. 'His retirement was an emotional moment and seeing him come back, having undergone major surgery and built himself back up to get on to the tour again, will be a highlight of AO 2021,' he added.

Australian Open 2021 is scheduled to begin on February 8 and will be played till the 21st. The year’s first Grand Slam was initially planned to be played between 18-31 January 2021 but was postponed due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

